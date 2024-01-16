Jawa Yezdi launches Jawa 350 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the new Jawa 350 motorcycle in India. The bike is priced at Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will replace the current Jawa Classic model. The Jawa 350 is offered in Maroon, Black and Mystique Orange colours.

The bike runs on 18 to 17-inch diameter wheels which is equipped with wider tyres on the front (100/90 section) and the back (130/80 section). The engine has a slipper clutch and assists.

The new Jawa 350 is heavier because it is constructed on a new dual-cradle chassis. It is powered by a 334 c single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. A six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch is mated to the new engine. It can produce a maximum torque of 28.2 Nm and a peak power of 22 bhp.

It now also gets a higher 178 mm ground clearance, while the seat height is at 790 mm. Additionally, the motorcycle has a longer wheelbase—1,449 mm.