Low-intensity earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on 16 January. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS),the earthquake occurred at 8:53 am at a depth of 5 km. No casualties and damage to properties have been reported yet.

This is the third earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir in January. The first earthquake of 3.9 magnitude hit Jammu and Kashmir on January 2. The depth of the first earthquake was five kilometers below the surface at 32.76 degrees north and 74.57 degrees east. The second earthquake hit the valley on January 4.

Yesterday, an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude had hit central Assam. The earthquake was recorded at 7.12 pm, epicentred in East Karbi Anglong district on the southern bank of Brahmaputra, at a depth of 23 km.

NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.