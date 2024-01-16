Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Mahindra & Mahindra launched XUV400 Pro range. The SUV is offered at a starting price of Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the SUV have commenced at a token amount of Rs 21,000 with deliveries to begin starting February.

While externally the SUV continues with the same look, there is a new colour option in the form of Nebula Blue. The cabin of the SUV has gained significant changes, which includes a new 10.25-inch instrument panel and a 10.25-inch infotainment display which runs AdrenoX UI.. The controls for the HVAC are also new, two dials with a digital display which enables the dual-zone climate control system.

The Mahindra XUV400 Pro is offered with a 3.3kW charger with the EC Pro while the EL Pro is bundled with a 7.2kWh battery pack.

Mahindra XUV400 Pro EC Pro – Rs 15.49 lakh

Mahindra XUV400 Pro EL Pro (34.5kWh) – Rs 16.74 lakh

Mahindra XUV400 Pro EL Pro (39.4kWh) – Rs 17.49 lakh

Mahindra has used its AdrenoX UI for the twin displays. The infotainment display comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The instrument panel is capable of running navigation, that too in full-screen mode.