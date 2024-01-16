Meet Preesha Chakraborty, the 9-year-old Indian-American listed among ‘world’s brightest’ students

A sixth-grade Indian-American student, Preesha Chakraborty, has achieved recognition as one of the “World’s Brightest” after competing in aptitude tests featuring 16,000 students conducted by the John Hopkins Center. The test for Talented Youth challenged students with above-grade-level tests, and Preesha excelled, earning her place among the world’s brightest young minds after competing with students from around 90 countries.

Currently a Grade 3 student at Warm Spring Elementary School in Fremont, California, Preesha took the John Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (JH-CTY) test last year. Her exceptional performance on the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), American College Testing (ACT), and School and College Ability Test earned her honors.

Preesha achieved 99th percentile scores in CTY’s verbal and quantitative sections based on advanced Grade 5 level, earning her the Grand Honors, a challenging feat on the test. Less than 30 percent of students qualify for High Honors or Grand Honors/SET each year based on their test scores.

Her achievement qualifies her for over 250 Johns Hopkins CTY’s Online and On-Campus Programs for advanced students in grades 2-12, covering subjects such as mathematics, computer programming, chemistry, physics, reading, and writing. Additionally, Preesha is a lifetime member of the Mensa Foundation, a renowned high-IQ society open to individuals scoring at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardized, supervised IQ or approved intelligence test.

Preesha’s journey in academic excellence began at age six when she secured the 99th percentile in the national-level Naglieri Nonverbal Ability Test (NNAT), assessing K-12 students for gifted and talented programs.

Apart from her academic pursuits, Preesha enjoys traveling, hiking, and has an interest in mixed martial arts. The John Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, founded in 1979, focuses on promoting gifted education through research on testing, programming, and support for advanced learners. According to Executive Director Amy Shelton, the test results not only recognize academic capabilities but also serve as a testament to students’ curiosity and capacity for learning.