Microsoft announces the launch of an artificial intelligence subscription priced at $20 per month

On Monday, Microsoft unveiled Copilot Pro, an artificial intelligence subscription priced at $20 per month, targeting consumers and small businesses, as reported by Reuters. This initiative is part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to extend its market reach beyond large enterprises, following the introduction of a free version for the Bing search engine last year.

Copilot Pro aims to enhance Microsoft’s widely used applications, including Word and Excel, by incorporating a text-drafting and number-crunching AI assistant. Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, highlighted the significance of Copilot Pro, stating, “I can’t imagine a commercial organization out there that will not buy at least a seat of Copilot to see what it’s all about.”

Priced at $20 per month, the Copilot Pro subscription offers users access to new tools and advanced AI models, such as GPT-4 Turbo, underscoring Microsoft’s commitment to maintaining a leading position in AI capabilities. This move aligns with Microsoft’s strategy to attract a broader user base by providing a more integrated and feature-rich experience within its everyday applications.

Spataro emphasized Copilot Pro’s differentiation by being seamlessly integrated into applications used daily, positioning it as a valuable tool for individuals and small businesses. Microsoft’s decision to remove the 300-person minimum requirement for the enterprise version of the software is notable, making security controls and Microsoft Teams upgrades available to smaller businesses through the $30 per-month per-user Copilot subscription level.

The introduction of Copilot Pro is also viewed as a competitive response to Google’s Alphabet, which actively markets AI for productivity and cloud software to business customers. This move places Microsoft in direct competition with OpenAI, a company it has funded. OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Plus, a $20-per-month subscription nearly a year ago, offering early access to new features and AI models.

Despite the competitive landscape, Spataro expressed confidence that Copilot Pro would distinguish itself through its seamless integration into everyday applications. The affordability of the subscription and its integration into widely used Microsoft applications are anticipated to be key factors in enticing consumers and small businesses to embrace this AI-driven offering.