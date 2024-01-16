MP Observes ‘Dry Day’ for Temple Consecration Event

Madhya Pradesh has designated January 22 as a “dry day” in observance of the consecration ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, as per a directive from the state’s commercial tax department. The order prohibits the sale of liquor and bhang across the state on this day, coinciding with significant events and processions scheduled to celebrate the historic occasion. The decision aligns with the state government’s broader preparations for the Ram Temple consecration, including a recently issued detailed circular to all 55 districts outlining arrangements for related celebrations and events.

The announcement of a dry day in Madhya Pradesh for January 22 comes in anticipation of widespread festivities, including processions and Prabhat Pheri, to mark the momentous event in Ayodhya. This move aims to maintain a solemn atmosphere during the religious ceremonies and prevent the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages on that particular day. Furthermore, this decision follows the recent declaration by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, who stated that five lakh laddoos would be dispatched from Ujjain’s renowned Mahakal Temple to contribute to the celebrations surrounding the Ram Temple consecration.

In the lead-up to the consecration ceremony, Madhya Pradesh is taking various measures to ensure the smooth conduct of events and maintain the sanctity of the occasion. The state government’s proactive approach includes detailed guidelines, restrictions, and provisions to facilitate organized and respectful celebrations throughout the region.