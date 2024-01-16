Niti Aayog reports 48% reduction in poverty over 5 years

Odisha has experienced a substantial reduction of 48% in multi-dimensional poverty between the financial years 2015-16 and 2019-21, according to a discussion paper on multi-dimensional poverty released by Niti Aayog. The paper, titled ‘Multidimensional Poverty in India since 2005-06,’ utilizes data from the National Family Health Surveys 4 and 5. It highlights that the fastest reduction in the proportion of multi-dimensional poverty was observed in five states, including Odisha, during the mentioned period. Other states on the list are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The national multi-dimensional poverty index measures simultaneous deprivations across three equally weighted dimensions: health, education, and standard of living. These dimensions are represented by 12 sustainable development goal-aligned indicators, covering aspects like nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, maternal health, education, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, housing, assets, and financial inclusion.

Regarding the headcount, the discussion paper indicates that the proportion of multi-dimensionally poor individuals decreased by 48% over the last 15 years. In Odisha, the percentage of multi-dimensionally poor was 15.68% in 2019-21, down from 29.34% in 2015-16 and 63.84% in 2005-06. The paper also notes that the percentage of multi-dimensionally poor individuals in the state was 11.07% in 2022-23 (extrapolated value) and 34.28% (interpolated value) in 2013-14.

Between 2013-14 and 2022-23, around 102.78 lakh people in Odisha escaped multi-dimensional poverty. The discussion paper attributes the overall decline in the multi-dimensional poverty index (MPI) value to improvements in nutrition, years of schooling, sanitation, and cooking fuel, while also indicating room for further enhancement. The paper was authored by Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand and senior advisor Yogesh Suri.