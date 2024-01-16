North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls for the country’s constitution to be changed

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for changes to the country’s constitution, specifying that South Korea should be defined as “the most hostile state,” as reported by state media KCNA. This development follows North Korea’s decision to abolish agencies overseeing cooperation and reunification with South Korea.

During a speech at the Supreme People’s Assembly, North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament, Kim made several remarks, including a warning that he did not intend to avoid war if it were to occur. The leader called for new legal measures to define South Korea as “the most hostile state” and sought constitutional changes allowing the North to “occupy” Seoul in the event of war.

“In my opinion, we can specify in our constitution the issue of completely occupying, subjugating, and reclaiming the ROK (Republic of Korea) and annex it as a part of the territory of our Republic in case a war breaks out on the Korean peninsula,” stated Kim.

He also issued a threat to South Korea, warning of war if even “0.001 mm” of the North’s territory is violated, stating that any violation would be considered a war provocation. Despite expressing a desire to avoid war, Kim emphasized that North Korea had no intention of avoiding it.

This strongly-worded speech followed the abolition of agencies overseeing cooperation and reunification, signaling that North Korea was no longer interested in seeking reconciliation with South Korea. Three organizations dealing with unification and inter-Korean tourism were also slated for closure.

Kim stated that unification with the South was no longer possible and accused South Korea of seeking the collapse of his regime and unification through absorption. Additionally, he declared that Pyongyang would not recognize the de facto maritime border between the two countries, the Northern Limit Line (NLL).

In a symbolic move, Kim vowed to eliminate a massive monument to the potential reunification of the Korean Peninsula that his father had constructed in Pyongyang, referring to it as an “eyesore.” He argued for amending the constitution to educate North Koreans that South Korea is a “primary foe and an invariable principal enemy.”