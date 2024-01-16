Oxford researchers initiate human trial for Nipah virus vaccine

Oxford University scientists have initiated the first human trial for a vaccine targeting the Nipah virus, a deadly pathogen affecting several Asian countries, including India. The ChAdOx1 NipahB vaccine trials, involving 51 participants aged 18 to 55, are led by the Oxford Vaccine Group. Currently, there is no approved vaccine for the Nipah virus (NiV), transmitted to humans through contact with infected animals like bats and pigs. Fruit bats, known as flying foxes, serve as the natural reservoir for NiV. Despite the first Nipah virus outbreaks occurring 25 years ago in Malaysia and Singapore, no approved vaccines or treatments exist.

The Principal Investigator, Brian Angus, emphasized the urgent need for solutions against Nipah virus due to its high mortality rate and pandemic potential. The vaccine trial aims to prevent local outbreaks and contribute to global pandemic preparedness. NiV transmission can occur through direct contact with infected animals, food contamination, or human-to-human transmission. The project, funded by CEPI, is an 18-month initiative using the adenovirus vector, similar to the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, to target a Nipah virus component. Outbreaks have been reported in India, with the Kerala district experiencing confirmed cases in 2023. The World Health Organization recognizes Nipah virus as a priority disease requiring urgent research, given its paramyxovirus family membership and high case-fatality rates ranging from 40% to 100% during outbreaks across affected regions. Symptoms include fever, headache, respiratory issues, vomiting, disorientation, seizures, coma, and brain swelling.