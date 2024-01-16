Photographer spots an extremely rare all-white penguin in Chilean Antarctica

A photographer has captured images of an exceptionally rare all-white penguin in Chilean Antarctica. The unique penguin, a female of the Gentoo species, was observed at the Gabrial Gonzalez Videla Base. Typically, Gentoo penguins have black feathers with some white markings.

The photographer, Huga Alejandro Harros Guerra, filmed the extraordinary penguin with white plumage, a result of leucistic pigmentation. Leucism is a genetic condition affecting the production of coloration in the skin, feathers, or hair, causing them to lose their color. It can also occur due to trauma. Notably, leucism is distinct from albinism, as the penguin’s eyes and beak retain their typical color.

Guerra, residing amidst a Gentoo penguin colony with 13 others, expressed the continuous surprises offered by Antarctica’s beauty. He called the sighting of the white Gentoo penguin “extraordinary.”

Dr. Lucas Kruger, a researcher at the Chilean Antarctic Institute, explained that leucism is a genetic variation affecting the production of pigments in the skin, feathers, or hair. Natural occurrences of leucism are rare, affecting less than one percent of a population.

While the all-white appearance makes the penguin unique, it also makes it more susceptible to predators. Diego Penaloze, a veterinarian, emphasized that leucistic animals are exposed to a higher risk of being preyed upon due to their conspicuous appearance.

The footage captured by Guerra on January 4 in Antarctica showcases the white penguin walking among hundreds of its counterparts. The sighting highlights the marvels of Antarctica’s biodiversity, while the unique condition of the all-white penguin brings attention to the challenges such individuals face in the natural environment.