PM to launch Rs 4000 crore infra projects in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kochi for the second time this month, focusing on inaugurating three significant infrastructure projects with a combined value of Rs 4,000 crore. These projects include a new dry dock at the Cochin Shipyard (CSL) and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Puthuvype in Kochi. The CSL’s new dry dock, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore, is a unique 310-meter-long stepped dry dock with advanced capabilities to handle strategic assets, eliminating India’s reliance on foreign nations for national requirements. The international ship repair facility (ISRF) at Willingdon Island, costing Rs 970 crore, will enhance the ship repair capacity of CSL, positioning Kochi as a global ship repair hub. Additionally, IOCL’s LPG Import Terminal at Puthuvype, built at around Rs 1,236 crore, boasts state-of-the-art facilities with a 15,400-tonne storage capacity, ensuring a steady LPG supply to households and businesses in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Modi’s visit emphasizes a development agenda and aims to convey the message of progress under his leadership while ending the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) historical challenges in Kerala. The projects are expected to stimulate job creation and contribute to the region’s economic growth. The prime minister will dedicate the CSL’s new dry dock to the nation, showcasing India’s growing capabilities in marine infrastructure. The ISRF will play a crucial role in modernizing and expanding ship repair capabilities, establishing India as a major ship repair center. The IOCL’s LPG Import Terminal will bolster the supply chain, ensuring a consistent LPG supply for millions of households and businesses, promoting regional development.