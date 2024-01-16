Prepared for New Challenges on Northern Border: Army Chief

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande assured that the Indian Army is fully prepared to address the challenges posed by the prolonged standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He stated that the army has implemented various measures to strengthen its defenses on the northern borders. The Chief emphasized that the force has undertaken emergency procurement procedures to induct cutting-edge equipment and advanced weapon systems with niche technologies to enhance its capabilities.

During the 76th Army Day parade in Lucknow, General Pande discussed the broader security scenario, highlighting the steps taken to bolster border defenses and address internal security concerns. While acknowledging progress in controlling the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he pointed out increased terrorist activities in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors. Despite a ceasefire on the Line of Control, ongoing infiltration indicates the continued activity of terrorist camps across the border. The Chief commended the security forces for their vigilance, thwarting infiltration attempts, and reducing violence in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir. He also mentioned successful peace talks with local insurgent groups in the northeast.