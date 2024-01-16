Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 launched globally: Price, Features

Mumbai: Royal Enfield launched the Shotgun 650 for the global markets. The bike is introduced in the UK and the European markets. The Shotgun 650 will be available starting February 2024 onwards. The motorcycle will start at 6,699 Pounds in the UK and 7,590 Euros across Europe (Germany and France).

The bookings for the bike began in India earlier. It will be available for test rides and deliveries in India from March 2024. In India, its price will start at Rs 3,59,430 (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will enter the Americas and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) starting spring 2024.

The Shotgun 650 is inspired by the SG650 Concept, which was showcased at EICMA 2021. The motorcycle was revealed in Goa at the Motoverse 2023 in December 2023.

Based on the 650 Twin platform, the Shotgun 650 is powered by a 648cc, parallel twin, 4-stroke, SOHC, air-oil cooled, EFI engine. This engine develops 46.4hp of max power and 52.3Nm of peak twisting force. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The claimed Shotgun 650 mileage is 22kmpl.

The new Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 uses steel tubular spine frame. It has USD forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear. The front has an 18-inch alloy wheel, while there is a 17-inch alloy wheel at the rear, both shod with tubeless tyres. There is a disc each at the front (320mm) and rear (300mm), both having twin piston floating caliper. The motorcycle also gets a dual-channel ABS.

The new Shotgun 650 will have four colour options — Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Green Drill, and Sheet Metal Grey. It gets an LED LED headlamp, a digi-analogue instrument cluster with the Tripper navigation system, and LED taillamp. The motorcycle comes with the newly-launched Royal Enfield Wingman, a new in-app feature that keeps you updated on the motorcycle’s live location, fuel and engine oil levels and service reminders, among others.

Royal Enfield will offer 31 genuine motorcycle accessories for the Shotgun 650. These include bar end mirrors, a sculpted solo seat and contrast-cut billet rims.

Below are the variant-wise Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 prices (ex-showroom).

Variant Colour Price (India)

Custom Shed Sheetmetal Grey Rs 3,59,430

Custom Pro Plasma Blue Rs 3,70,138

Custom Pro Green Drill Rs 3,70,138

Custom Special Stencil White Rs 3,73,000