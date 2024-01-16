SC Issues Notice to cancel Bail for Accused in Gauri Lankesh Murder Case

The Supreme Court, led by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, has issued notices to the accused and others in response to an appeal filed by Kavita Lankesh, seeking the cancellation of bail for Mohan Nayak, one of the accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. Gauri Lankesh, a prominent journalist, was shot dead in front of her Bengaluru residence on September 5, 2017. Mohan Nayak was the first to receive bail from the Karnataka High Court on December 7, 2023, prompting Kavita Lankesh to approach the Supreme Court.

Kavita Lankesh’s appeal argues for the cancellation of Mohan Nayak’s bail, alleging his involvement in the criminal conspiracy leading to Gauri Lankesh’s murder. The Karnataka High Court, in its December order, granted bail to Nayak, citing trial delays and contending that charges under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) did not warrant life imprisonment or the death penalty. The HC emphasized Nayak’s over five years in custody and granted bail.

Mohan Nayak is the 11th accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, which is under investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). A total of 17 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. The Supreme Court’s notice signals a judicial review of the bail granted to Mohan Nayak, raising questions about the trial process and the nature of the charges.