Series inspired by the real-life of global porn star Rocco Siffredi to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival

Netflix is unveiling its bold new series, “Supersex,” inspired by the life of global porn star Rocco Siffredi, ready for its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Ahead of its festival debut, Netflix has treated audiences to a first look at the series, which is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on March 6, 2024.

The teaser begins with a thought-provoking voiceover, stating, “Every power is an enigma. It can give you light or throw you into darkness. But every existence lived to its fullest always has a price to pay.” The visuals that follow depict Rocco Siffredi being swarmed by paparazzi. “Supersex” aims to delve into the life of Rocco Siffredi, exploring how he transformed from a simple individual from Ortona, a small town in Italy, into a globally renowned porn star.

Created and written by Italian screenwriter Francesca Manieri, the series is produced by Lorenzo Mieli’s The Apartment and Groenlandia, a part of the Banijay group. Alessandro Borghi is set to portray the titular character, capturing the complexities and journey of Rocco Siffredi.

In addition to Borghi, the series will feature Jasmine Trinca in the role of Lucia, a fictional female character described as a “synthesis of most women with whom Rocco had a relationship in his life,” according to the series synopsis.

“Supersex” promises to offer an intriguing and intimate look into the life of Rocco Siffredi, exploring the complexities of power, fame, and the price paid for a life lived to its fullest. With its premiere on Netflix, the series is poised to make a significant impact by bringing the real-life story of a global icon to the streaming audience.