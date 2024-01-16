Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended lower on January 16. The domestic indices snapped five days of gain. BSE Sensex closed 199.17 points or 0.27 percent down at 73,129. NSE Nifty fell 66.00 points or 0.30 percent to settle at 22,031.

A total of 3,926 stocks were actively traded today. In this, about 1,090 shares advanced, 2,197 declined, and 49 shares remained unchanged. 428 stocks hit a 52 week high and 11 stocks hit a 52 week low. Top gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Titan company Ltd, Hero motocorp Ltd , Oil and Natural Gas corporation Ltd and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd . Top losers were HCL technologies ltd , Divis lab Ltd. , Wipro Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd , NTPC Ltd.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels 10 trains from January 16 to 22: Details

BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.31 percent and 0.43 percent, respectively. Sectorally, Nifty IT and pharma led the losses, falling more than a percent. Except for Nifty PSU bank, FMCG and metal, all other sectoral indices ended lower.