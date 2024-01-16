Study finds that hot springs served as catalyst for life on Earth billions of years ago

The potential origin of life on Earth may trace back to hot springs billions of years ago, as suggested by a study published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment. The research delves into the formation of crucial molecules needed for life, which arise from inorganic materials, shedding light on the emergence of the first living systems on our planet over 3.5 billion years ago.

Scientists at Newcastle University conducted experiments to explore the process by which early life forms originated from inert geological materials. By combining hydrogen, bicarbonate, and iron-rich magnetite under conditions resembling hot springs or mild hydrothermal vents, the researchers observed a reaction that yielded a range of organic molecules, notably fatty acids with lengths of up to 18 carbon atoms.

This study, supported by funding from the United Kingdom’s Natural Environmental Research Council, emphasizes the role of inorganic molecules in generating the organic compounds essential for life. The lead author of the study, Dr. Graham Purvis, highlighted the significance of cellular compartments in the inception of life. These compartments play a crucial role in isolating internal chemistry from the external environment, facilitating life-sustaining reactions by concentrating chemicals and aiding in energy production. The formation of such cellular compartments could potentially be a foundational element in the earliest moments of life on Earth.

In essence, this research adds valuable insights into the understanding of how life might have originated, offering a glimpse into the complex interplay between inorganic and organic processes that set the stage for the development of living systems.