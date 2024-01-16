The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham to release in India on January 19

With just a few days remaining until The Beekeeper hits Indian theaters, the film’s creators are building anticipation among Indian fans of action cinema, promising a thrilling and enjoyable experience with Jason Statham in the lead role. Following its successful run in North American markets, The Beekeeper is set to fulfill its promise with a release date scheduled for January 19 in India.

According to the makers, The Beekeeper is poised to deliver a pulse-pounding and edge-of-your-seat adventure, showcasing Jason Statham’s mastery of the action genre. As a modern action icon, Statham is known for bringing his distinctive intensity and charisma to each project, and The Beekeeper, directed by David Ayer, is no exception. The film is enveloped in mystery and intrigue, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

In The Beekeeper, Jason Statham portrays a character driven by a quest for revenge after his friend falls victim to a phishing scam, leading to tragic consequences. The storyline unfolds as a high-stakes and suspenseful narrative, emphasizing Statham’s prowess in the action-packed sequences.

On the global stage, The Beekeeper has proven its mettle despite facing tough competition, particularly from the new Mean Girls musical film. According to reported figures from Deadline, The Beekeeper secured the top spot at the global box office during its opening weekend, amassing a worldwide gross of $37.1 million. This impressive figure includes $20.4 million from international markets, attesting to the film’s international appeal and success in resonating with audiences around the world. As the release date approaches in India, fans can look forward to experiencing the gripping narrative and thrilling action sequences that have contributed to The Beekeeper’s global box office triumph.