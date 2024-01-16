Thick fog disrupts flights and trains, causing travel chaos in Delhi

Persistent dense fog in Delhi disrupted flight and train schedules for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. Over 30 flights departing from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were delayed, and 17 were canceled. Additionally, 30 trains experienced delays due to the low visibility caused by the fog.

Similar to the situation on Monday, when at least 313 flights departing from Delhi were delayed and 82 were canceled, the adverse weather conditions continued to impact travel. Flightradar24 data indicated that over 100 flights were delayed on Tuesday due to the fog. However, an official statement from the airport at 6:50 am mentioned that operations were normal, with Low Visibility Procedures in progress.

According to the India Meteorological Department, visibility at Palam Airport was reported as 100 m at 7 am on Tuesday and dropped to zero at 7:30 am. At Safdarjung Airport, visibility was 50 m at 7 am and 7:30 am. The fog-related disruptions led to passengers being stranded inside the airport for extended periods. The cold wave accompanying the fog caused the temperature to plunge to 5 degrees Celsius, with Safdarjung recording 4.8°C at 5:30 am, and Palam recording 7.2°C. Travelers reported delays and cancellations, attributing them to adverse weather conditions and fog.