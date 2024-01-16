Try this Easy and Flavorful Beef Noodles Recipe at Home

simple recipe for beef noodles:

Ingredients:

– 250g beef, thinly sliced

– 200g dried noodles (of your choice)

– 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

– 3 cloves garlic, minced

– 1 thumb-sized ginger, grated

– 2 tablespoons soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon oyster sauce

– 1 teaspoon sugar

– 1 cup broccoli florets

– 1 medium carrot, julienned

– 2 green onions, chopped

– Salt and pepper to taste

– Sesame seeds and chopped cilantro for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Cook the noodles according to package instructions. Drain and set aside.

2. In a wok or large pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add the minced garlic and grated ginger, sautéing until fragrant.

3. Add the sliced beef to the wok, stirring continuously until the beef is browned and cooked through.

4. Toss in the broccoli and carrot, stir-frying for a few minutes until the vegetables are slightly tender but still crisp.

5. In a small bowl, mix together soy sauce, oyster sauce, and sugar. Pour this sauce over the beef and vegetable mixture, stirring well to coat everything evenly.

6. Add the cooked noodles to the wok, tossing them with the beef and vegetables until everything is well combined.

7. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Stir in chopped green onions.

8. Once everything is heated through, remove from heat.

9. Serve the beef noodles hot, garnished with sesame seeds and chopped cilantro if desired.

Enjoy your delicious homemade beef noodles!