Volvo hikes prices of these models in India: Details

Mumbai: Volvo Car India increased the prices of its internal combustion engine (ICE) models. The automobile brand also announced that it has deferred the price hike for its electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

The prices of the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the Volvo C40 Recharge remain unchanged. However, the Volvo S90, Volvo XC60 and Volvo XC90 prices have gone up by 2%.

Below are the prices (ex-showroom) of Volvo cars in India now.

XC40 Recharge E80 (Unchanged) – Rs 57.90 lakh

C40 Recharge E80 (Unchanged) – Rs 62.95 lakh

S90 B5 Mild Hybrid – Rs 68.25 lakh

XC60 B5 Mild Hybrid – Rs 68.90 lakh

XC90 B5 Mild Hybrid – Rs 1.01 crore

Volvo has sold 580 units of the XC40 Recharge since its launch in India in July 2022. The carmaker has retailed 180 units of the C40 Recharge since it was introduced in September 2023.