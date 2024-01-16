Water supply to be affected on Jan 18,19

Several areas in Delhi will experience water supply disruptions on January 18 and January 19 due to the installation of a flowmeter and maintenance work at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant, according to a notice from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The affected areas include Kallash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, Malviya Nagar, Chhatarpur, and parts of the NDMC area.

Residents are advised to store enough water, and water tankers will be available upon request. The DJB stated that the water supply interruption will last for 16 hours, from 10 am on January 18 to the morning of January 19. During this period, affected areas will not have water supply due to the maintenance activities at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant. The DJB recommends that residents plan accordingly to minimize inconvenience during this period.