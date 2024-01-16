YouTube Requests Extension from NCPCR to Remove Child Sexual Abuse Content

On Monday, YouTube requested additional time from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to adhere to the directives of the apex child rights body, which involves removing videos depicting indecent acts involving mothers and sons. The NCPCR had summoned a YouTube official on January 10, instructing them to appear before the commission physically on January 15 with a comprehensive list of channels hosting such content.

According to the commission’s statement, it has noticed a troubling rise in “Child sexual abuse material” on YouTube, where challenges depict potential sexual abuse acts involving women and minor children. The NCPCR expressed significant concerns, emphasizing that these videos, including minors in their viewership, pose a serious issue. In response, representatives from YouTube appeared before the commission on Monday, engaging in extensive discussions. The NCPCR granted YouTube an extension until January 29 to comply with the issued directives.