17 Patients Experience Blindness Following Cataract Surgery

Seventeen patients in Viram Gam village, Gujarat, are grappling with blindness after undergoing cataract surgery at Ramanand Eye Hospital, owned by the Seva Niketan Trust. Serious allegations of malpractice have surfaced against the hospital’s surgeons, prompting five affected patients to seek medical treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Out of the 28 patients operated on January 10, 17 developed low or blurred vision, with some losing their eyesight entirely. Families of the victims attribute the complications to the hospital doctors’ gross negligence, citing postoperative infections as the cause.

Amid escalating concerns, the Gujarat government has taken swift action, constituting a nine-member expert team to investigate the incident. Regional Deputy Director of Health for the Ahmedabad Region, Dr. Satishbhai Makwana, disclosed that five critically affected individuals have been transferred to Ahmedabad Hospital, while the condition of the remaining patients is under observation. The hospital, however, denies any negligence during the surgeries, with Vice President of Operations, Narayan Dalwadi, suggesting a potential virus-related effect that is currently under investigation.

This unfortunate incident in Gujarat echoes a similar occurrence in December 2022, where over 25 patients experienced vision issues after cataract surgery at the government-run Shantabaa hospital. With the severity of the situation, the government is closely monitoring the affected patients and conducting a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the causes behind the distressing outcome.