2nd day of pre-Ram temple consecration rituals held on banks of Saryu

As part of the pre-consecration rituals leading up to the consecration ceremony on January 22 at the Ram temple, a “Kalash Pujan” was conducted on Wednesday, informed a member of the temple’s trust. The ritual, led by Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Anil Mishra and his wife, took place on the banks of the Saryu river. Following the “Kalash Pujan,” pots filled with water from the Saryu were transported to the location where the ongoing pre-consecration rituals are being held. Anil Mishra, serving as the “yajman” for the “puja,” is obligated to participate in all the rituals, including those scheduled for January 22, the day of the consecration.

Overseeing the proceedings of the rituals is Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, with the support of 121 “acharyas.” The principal “acharya” for the ceremony will be Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi. The Ram temple’s “Pran Pratishtha” is set to commence at 12:20 pm on January 22 and is expected to conclude by 1 pm, marking a significant milestone in the construction and consecration of the revered temple.