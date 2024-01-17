Brazil inducts French-origin Scorpene Submarines after India

The Brazilian Navy has officially integrated the ‘Humaita,’ its second domestically constructed Scorpene submarine, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s ProSub program. This initiative is geared towards bolstering the Brazilian Navy’s submarine capabilities through the addition of four new conventional Scorpene submarines (diesel-electric) and the creation of an indigenous nuclear-powered submarine. The technology transfer from the French company Naval Group played a pivotal role in the realization of this endeavor.

The Scorpene submarines, of French origin, have garnered widespread interest in recent years, with the Indian Navy adopting six, and two each joining the fleets of Malaysia and Chile. Distinguished as modern, high-performance, and stealthy, the Scorpene submarines are versatile, tailored for both oceanic and shallow water operations. Their mission spectrum spans Anti-Surface & Anti-Submarine Warfare, special operations, and intelligence gathering. These submarines boast stealth and speed, incorporating a high level of automation that minimizes crew requirements, consequently reducing operational costs significantly.

Following successful sea trials, the Humaita has been officially delivered and commissioned into service within the Brazilian Navy. The commissioning ceremony took place at the Itaguaí Naval base, with the presence of key figures including José Mucio Monteiro, the Brazilian Minister of Defence, and Emmanuel Chiva, the French General Delegate for Armaments. The inaugural submarine of the ProSub program, the Riachuelo, was commissioned in September 2022. The subsequent submarines in the series, Tonelero and Angostura, are scheduled for launch in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Under the Brazilian ProSub program, Itaguaí Construções Navais (ICN) oversees the manufacturing and assembly of the Scorpene submarines at the shipyard established in Itaguaí. France’s Naval Group has contributed significantly to the program, providing technology transfer, submarine design, equipment supply, and technical support. The ICN shipyard teams underwent extensive training in submarine construction techniques in France, forming a crucial component of the comprehensive training program for Brazilian welders, formers, pipe fitters, and electricians. This training, coupled with technical assistance, empowers ICN to proficiently manage the entire production process, as highlighted by the Naval Group.