Chinese startup develop coin-sized nuclear battery that can generate electricity for 50 years without charging

A Chinese startup, Betavolt, has announced the development of a nuclear battery, no larger than a coin, with the remarkable capability to generate electricity for an impressive 50 years without the need for recharging. This bold assertion was presented in the company’s press release during the launch of the nuclear battery designed for “civilian use” on January 8.

In its current developmental phase, this miniature battery holds the promise of potentially revolutionizing the energy sector by providing a long-lasting power source. Betavolt envisions the future application of this nuclear battery to power smartphones, presenting a groundbreaking prospect for the integration of atomic energy in the realm of portable electronics.

The nuclear battery, named BV100, was officially introduced on January 8, and Betavolt proudly positions its new technology as being “way ahead of European and American scientific research.” The battery operates by harnessing energy from the decay of a radioactive isotope of nickel, specifically Ni-63. Nestled between layers of Ni-63 are sheets of a single-crystal diamond semiconductor, each a mere 10 microns thick.

The potential implications of this nuclear battery extend beyond its current stage of development, hinting at the prospect of a power source that outlasts conventional batteries and introduces a novel approach to sustaining electronic devices. Betavolt’s ambitious venture into nuclear battery technology could pave the way for transformative advancements in energy solutions, positioning it as a noteworthy player in the evolving landscape of sustainable and enduring power generation.