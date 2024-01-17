Delight Your Taste Buds with Flavorful Mint Chicken Fried Rice

Here’s a simple recipe for Mint Chicken Fried Rice:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups cooked and cooled rice

– 1 cup boneless chicken, cooked and shredded

– 1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, finely chopped

– 1/2 cup mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, corn)

– 1 onion, finely chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 2 green chillies, finely chopped

– 1 tablespoon soy sauce

– 1 tablespoon oil

– Salt to taste

– Pepper to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Heat oil in a pan or wok over medium heat.

2. Add minced garlic and chopped green chillies. Sauté until aromatic.

3. Add finely chopped onions and cook until they become translucent.

4. Add mixed vegetables and cook until they are tender yet crisp.

5. Stir in the shredded chicken and cook for a few minutes.

6. Push the ingredients to one side of the pan and add the cooked rice to the empty space.

7. Pour soy sauce over the rice and mix well with the other ingredients.

8. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir everything together until the rice is well-coated with the flavors.

9. Finally, add the fresh mint leaves and mix them evenly into the fried rice.

10. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

Enjoy your delicious Mint Chicken Fried Rice!