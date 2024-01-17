Everything you need to know about ICC U19 World Cup 2024

The Under-19 ICC World Cup is set to commence on January 19 in South Africa, featuring India in their opening game against Bangladesh on Saturday (Jan 20). The tournament comprises 16 teams divided into four groups, with India U19s placed in Group A alongside Ireland, USA, and Bangladesh. Following their initial match, India will face Ireland on January 25 and USA on January 28, all staged in Bloemfontein.

The group stage involves each team within a group playing against the other three teams. The four groups are as follows:

– Group A: India U19s, Bangladesh U19s, Ireland U19s, USA U19s

– Group B: England U19s, Scotland U19s, South Africa U19s, West Indies U19s

– Group C: Australia U19s, Namibia U19s, Sri Lanka U19s, Zimbabwe U19s

– Group D: Afghanistan U19s, Nepal U19s, New Zealand U19s, Pakistan U19s

The group stage fixtures kick off with the Ireland U19s vs. USA U19s match on January 19 and continue until January 28, concluding with the Australia U19s vs. Sri Lanka U19s encounter.

Following the group stage, the top three teams from each group progress to the Super Sixes stage, where they are split into Group 1 and Group 2. In the Super Sixes stage, 12 games will be played, starting with the Group 1 fixture between A1 and D3 on January 30 and concluding with the Group 2 fixture between B2 and C3 on February 3.

The 16th place playoff games, scheduled for January 31 and February 1, will involve the last finished teams from Group A and Group D (A4 and D4) and Group B and Group C (B4 and C4), respectively.

Subsequently, the top two teams from each Super Sixes group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for February 6 and February 8. The ICC U19 World Cup final is set to take place on February 11, with reserve days allocated only for the semi-finals and final.

Benoni will host the semi-finals and final, while the Super Sixes games will be spread across Bloemfontein, Kimberley, and Potchefstroom, in addition to Benoni. The group stage fixtures will be played in Bloemfontein, Kimberley, and Potchefstroom, with East London being the fourth venue, distinct from the Super Sixes stage.