Experts claim that JN.1 Covid sub-variant might be milder than earlier thought

The emergence of the new COVID-19 sub-variant, JN.1, has sparked heightened concerns worldwide, as a surge in cases triggers memories of past pandemic challenges. The apprehension surrounding JN.1 has led to a sense of unease in various regions, reminiscent of earlier times marked by widespread health crises.

The most recent data from the ongoing Covid wave in England presents a somewhat reassuring trend. It indicates that individuals infected with COVID-19 in this wave are less likely to experience severe illness requiring hospitalization compared to previous waves. According to Paul Hunter from the University of East Anglia in the UK, this suggests that individuals recently infected with COVID-19 may have less to worry about in terms of severe outcomes than at any other point in the pandemic.

The JN.1 subvariant, initially identified in Luxembourg in August, represents a distinct version of the Omicron variant. Rapid dissemination across several European countries became evident by November through genetic sequencing, raising concerns about JN.1 potentially triggering a more lethal Covid wave compared to preceding ones.

Amid these apprehensions, the observation that JN.1 might be the mildest form of Covid-19 has offered a glimmer of hope. However, the evolving situation has prompted European hospitals, already grappling with a surge in patients due to seasonal respiratory viruses, to proactively implement preventive measures. These preemptive actions are taken in anticipation of the unknown severity of JN.1, underlining the cautious approach adopted by healthcare institutions to safeguard against potential challenges associated with the new sub-variant.