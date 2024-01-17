Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema files defamation suit against French Interior Minister

Former Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has initiated legal action by filing a defamation suit against French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. This move comes in response to Darmanin’s accusation, made in October 2023 while Benzema was playing in the Saudi Pro League, wherein the French minister alleged that the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner had “a notorious link” with the Muslim Brotherhood, a Sunni Muslim Islamist group.

The controversy arose when, during the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, Benzema expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza on social media, condemning the “unjust bombardments” that affected civilians. Darmanin, interpreting this stance as a lack of support for Israel, accused Benzema of having affiliations with the Muslim Brotherhood, stating, “We are fighting the hydra that is the Muslim Brotherhood because it creates an atmosphere of jihadism,” during an interview with conservative TV channel CNews.

In response to these allegations, Benzema has lodged a 92-page complaint against the French Interior Minister. Within the complaint, he asserts that he has “never had the slightest link with the Muslim Brotherhood organization, nor to (his) knowledge with anyone who claims to be a member of it.” The defamation suit aims to refute Darmanin’s accusations and protect Benzema’s reputation from the unsubstantiated claims made by the French minister.

This legal action highlights the gravity of the accusations and the importance placed by Benzema on clearing his name and affirming that he has no affiliations with the mentioned Islamist group. The case is poised to unfold as a high-profile legal battle between the renowned footballer and a senior French government official, drawing attention to the intersection of sports, politics, and allegations of association with extremist groups.