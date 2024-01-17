Govt approves Rs 2 lakh each to 94 lakh families

The Bihar Cabinet, in its recent decision, has sanctioned financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for approximately 94 lakh families in the state with a monthly income of Rs 6,000 or less. The initiative, part of the Bihar Small Entrepreneur Scheme, aims to promote entrepreneurship and self-employment among these families. The financial assistance will be granted following approval by a committee headed by the additional chief secretary of the industries department. The beneficiaries, based on a caste-based survey report, can invest the aid in small-scale and cottage industries, spanning areas like handicrafts, textiles, service sectors, and electrical items. The funds will be disbursed in instalments to facilitate effective utilization.

Moreover, the Bihar Cabinet has elevated compensation for laborers engaged in unorganized sectors in the event of death or disability. The revised compensation now stands at Rs 2 lakh (previously Rs 1 lakh) for death (unnatural/accidental) and Rs 1 lakh (up from Rs 75,000) for permanent disability. Additionally, in case of the natural demise of a working laborer, the family will receive Rs 50,000 as financial assistance. Alongside these measures, the cabinet has expanded existing incentives for economically backward classes (EBC) in preparation for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations, further aiming to uplift and support marginalized communities in the state.