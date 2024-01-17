Govt Plans Cloud Server for Criminal Data Storage and Sharing

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for prioritizing ‘data’ over the ‘danda’ (stick) in law enforcement, has established a high-powered panel under the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). This panel is tasked with creating an indigenous ‘cloud server’ dedicated to storing digital crime and criminal records, encompassing court documents, FIRs, charge sheets, and fingerprints. Aligned with the impending implementation of three Acts—Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Samhita, and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam—the new server aims to replace existing legal codes.

Led by the Director General of BPR&D, the panel includes representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, National Informatics Centre (NIC), and the cybersecurity agency CERT-IN. The cloud server will facilitate data sharing among police stations and e-courts, streamlining the judicial process. The dynamic password system is set to enhance security, with authorized users receiving one-time passwords for access.

Upon implementation, this digital criminal justice system will be the world’s largest, consolidating all digitized records, including courts, FIRs, charge sheets, and evidence, into a single server. The move reflects a shift towards electronic records, as mandated by the new criminal codes, requiring a robust cloud storage system for expeditious justice delivery. During the 58th DGP/IGP conference, PM Modi emphasized a ‘Citizen First, Dignity First, and Justice First’ approach, urging law enforcement to rely on data-driven strategies for effective governance.