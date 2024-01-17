Govt to Offer Cancer, Hemophilia, and SMA Treatments at State Hospital

Goa’s Health Minister, Vishwajit Rane, revealed on Tuesday that the state is set to introduce cutting-edge treatments for critical ailments such as breast cancer and hemophilia in collaboration with healthcare firm Roche Healthcare. The Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will administer Pertuzumab Trastuzumab combination, a monoclonal antibody, to second-stage breast cancer patients. Rane highlighted that this advanced treatment has the potential for complete cure if given in the early stages of breast cancer. Goa aims to become the pioneering state in implementing this scheme, offering it free of charge, setting a noteworthy example for healthcare models globally.

Additionally, Rane announced a new facility for patients with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a congenital and life-threatening disorder causing progressive muscle weakness. Goa Medical College and Hospital will provide Risdiplam, an innovative treatment targeting neuromuscular junctions, to the four SMA patients in the state, addressing the financial challenges associated with the therapy’s lifetime cost. The minister also shared plans for a groundbreaking subcutaneous treatment involving the injection of ‘Emicizumab,’ a monoclonal antibody, which will be provided free of charge to 48 hemophilic patients in the state. This therapy not only offers a normal life to hemophilic patients but also provides prophylactic treatment, minimizing the risks of bleeding-related complications, arthritic issues, and deformities. Goa takes the lead as the first state to implement this groundbreaking treatment at no cost, as announced by Minister Rane.