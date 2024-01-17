Militant Attack Claims Life of Security Personnel in Manipur

In an unfortunate incident, suspected Kuki militants launched an attack on a security forces vehicle in Moreh town, Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, resulting in the death of a state police personnel on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Wangkhem Somorjit, was an IRB personnel attached to the state police commando in Moreh and hailed from Malom in Imphal West district. The attack, which involved the hurling of bombs and firing at a security forces post near SBI Moreh, prompted an exchange of fire, with the security forces retaliating. The militants also targeted a temporary commando post with RPG shells, damaging several parked vehicles in the vicinity.

The incident occurred 48 hours after the state forces arrested two suspects linked to the killing of a police officer in the border town. In response to potential threats to public peace, tranquility, and human lives, the Manipur government imposed a total curfew in Tengnoupal from midnight on January 16. However, civil bodies in Moreh, including Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, strongly condemned the arrest of the two suspects and demanded their unconditional release within 24 hours. The Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal warned of serious repercussions if the detainees were not released promptly. The arrested suspects, Phillip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate, were taken into custody in connection with the killing of SDPO Ch Anand in October of the previous year. They were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Moreh and have been remanded to nine days of police custody.