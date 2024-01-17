PM Modi Visits Guruvayur Temple to Seek Blessings of Lord Krishna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the renowned Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur, Kerala, on Wednesday morning, donning traditional attire of ‘mundu’ and ‘veshti’ (white shawl) during the prayers. Subsequently, he changed attire to attend the wedding of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi’s daughter. As part of the ceremony, Modi personally handed over garlands for the couple, who exchanged them around each other’s necks. The event was graced by Malayalam film superstars, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Dileep, with the Prime Minister engaging in conversations with each of them.

Earlier in the day, Modi blessed and shared sweets with couples who had married at the temple before the wedding of Gopi’s daughter. The Guruvayur temple was under strict police security ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, which included his arrival at 7.35 am by helicopter, landing at the Sree Krishna College ground. Supporters and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathered in anticipation, waving party flags and wearing hats in party colors. After visiting the temple, Modi is scheduled to offer prayers at Triprayar Sree Rama Swami Temple in Thrissur district before returning to Kochi for central government and party events. The Prime Minister had arrived in Kerala on a two-day visit on Tuesday evening.