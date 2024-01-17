PM Unveils Nation’s Projects Worth Rs 4,000 Crore in Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,000 crore in Kochi on Wednesday, emphasizing their significance in accelerating the development of the southern region of the country. The unveiled projects include a 310-meter-long dry dock built to international standards, the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF), which stands as India’s first fully developed ship repair ecosystem, and the IOCL’s LPG import terminal. Addressing the gathering, Modi stressed India’s increasing maritime strength on the global stage and highlighted the government’s efforts in the last decade to enhance the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in the sectors of ports, shipping, and inland waterways.

The Prime Minister outlined the ongoing reforms and interventions aimed at making India a major maritime power. He underscored the importance of initiatives like Sagarmala Pariyojana, emphasizing their role in improving infrastructure, capacity, efficiency, and connectivity at strategic port cities such as Kochi. Modi also commended the collaborative efforts that led to significant investments in ports and increased employment. He highlighted India’s reclaiming of its position in global trade and the remarkable reduction in ship turnaround times, surpassing many developed nations. As he inaugurated projects crucial for the southern region’s progress, Modi emphasized the collaborative and impactful role each state plays in India’s development journey during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’. The Prime Minister expressed congratulations to Keralites for the projects worth Rs 4,000 crore and commended the state’s commitment to overall national development.