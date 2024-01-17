Praggnanandhaa becomes India’s No. 1 after beating world champion Ding Liren in Chess

At the Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee, the 18-year-old chess sensation, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, achieved a significant milestone in his career by defeating the reigning world champion, Ding Liren. This triumph propelled Praggnanandhaa to the pinnacle of Indian chess rankings, marking the first time he has secured the coveted position. The remarkable feat was accomplished on Tuesday (Jan 16) during the ongoing Tata Steel Masters event in the Netherlands, where Praggnanandhaa surpassed Ding Liren.

By outperforming the world champion, Praggnanandhaa not only claimed the top spot among Indian players but also surpassed his idol, Viswanathan Anand, in the live classical chess rankings. Notably, this achievement has elevated Praggnanandhaa to the 11th position overall, marking a two-spot ascent and accumulating a rating of 2748.3 points. This places him marginally ahead of the esteemed Indian chess legend Anand by 0.3 points.

In an exceptional display of skill and strategy, Praggnanandhaa has etched his name in history by becoming only the second player from India, following in the footsteps of Anand, to defeat a reigning world champion in classical chess. This accomplishment underscores the young prodigy’s burgeoning talent and positions him as a rising star in the world of chess. Praggnanandhaa’s ascent to the No. 1 spot in the Indian chess rankings symbolizes a significant milestone in his burgeoning career, showcasing his ability to compete at the highest level and make waves on the international chess stage.