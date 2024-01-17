Report: China experimenting with deadly Covid-like virus that could affect humans

According to a report circulating on a database containing pre-peer-reviewed journal articles, there are claims that China has been conducting experiments involving a new Covid-like virus that is allegedly 100 percent fatal to mice and could potentially pose a threat to humans.

As of January 3, a paper was published on the bioRxiv website, asserting that medical professionals trained by the Chinese military developed their version of the “pangolin coronavirus” and administered it to a group of mice to observe the outcomes.

The paper detailed the experimental procedure, stating, “Four mice inoculated with inactivated virus and four mock-infected mice were used as controls. Surprisingly, all the mice that were infected with the live virus succumbed to the infection within 7-8 days post-inoculation.”

The research findings indicated that the mice exposed to the virus exhibited weight loss within five days after infection. By the seventh day, these mice displayed signs of lethargy, and their eyes turned white.

The study further highlighted observations on the viral load in the lungs, noting a significant decrease by the sixth day in mice infected with the live virus. Both viral RNA loads and viral titers in brain samples were initially low on day 3 but substantially increased by day 6. The paper suggested that severe brain infection during the later stages of the infection could be the primary cause of death in these mice.

The researchers proposed that the fatalities could be linked to the occurrence of late-stage brain infection. This raises concerns about the potential implications of this newly experimented virus and its effects on both mice and, possibly, humans. However, it’s crucial to note that these findings are preliminary and subject to peer review for validation