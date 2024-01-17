School timings changed due to cold conditions

Starting January 18, schools in Noida and Greater Noida, spanning classes from nursery to 8, will commence at 10 am due to prevailing cold weather conditions, as announced by officials on Wednesday. This adjusted timing will remain in effect until further directives from the district administration, according to Rahul Panwar, the Basic Education Officer for Gautam Buddh Nagar. In response to the District Magistrate’s instructions, issued in consideration of dense fog and extreme cold, the altered schedule aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students. Panwar emphasized the strict enforcement of this directive, which follows the suspension of classes for nursery to 8 until January 16 due to the severe cold.

Meanwhile, classes for students in grades 9 to 12 continued during this period, with their timings modified to 10 am to 3 pm as per a separate order issued by District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh. This timing adjustment for Classes 9 to 12 will persist until January 20. Typically, government schools in Noida adhere to a 9 am to 3 pm schedule during the winter season. The decisions come as part of measures to adapt to the cold weather conditions prevalent in the region.