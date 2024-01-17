Spice up Your Meal with Prawn Kondattam Recipe

Prawn Kondattam is a flavorful and spicy South Indian dish. Here’s a simple recipe to prepare Prawn Kondattam:

Ingredients:

– 250 grams of cleaned and deveined prawns

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– Salt to taste

– Curry leaves

– 2 tablespoons coconut oil

– Water

Instructions:

1. Marination: In a bowl, combine cleaned prawns with red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, ginger-garlic paste, and salt. Mix well and let it marinate for at least 30 minutes.

2. Cooking: Heat coconut oil in a pan. Add curry leaves for extra flavor. Add the marinated prawns to the pan and cook on medium heat.

3. Simmer: Allow the prawns to cook and absorb the flavors. Stir occasionally to ensure even cooking.

4. Water: If needed, you can add a little water to prevent the prawns from sticking to the pan. The water will also help create a thick masala coating.

5. Cook Until Dry: Continue cooking until the prawns are well-cooked, and the masala becomes thick and coats the prawns evenly. Ensure that the water content is minimal.

6. Garnish: Garnish with fresh curry leaves and a drizzle of coconut oil for added flavor.

7. Serve: Prawn Kondattam is now ready to be served. It pairs well with steamed rice or as a side dish with your main course.