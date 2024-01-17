Study: Many US cities could empty out by 2100, become ‘ghost cities’ due to population drop

As we cast our gaze into the prospective landscape of 2100, a forecast indicates that nearly 30,000 cities across the United States may undergo substantial metamorphoses. A recent study postulates that close to half of these cities will grapple with population decline, projecting a loss ranging from 12 to 23 percent of their residents by the close of the century.

These anticipated changes, shaped by a combination of climate-driven natural forces and human responses, present formidable challenges that extend well beyond the confines of city limits, as reported by ScienceAlert.

The study contends that the cities of the future are poised to undergo shifts in population dynamics, transforming into fragmented, dwindling, or sprawling communities. While outright abandonment is not the envisioned outcome, the researchers caution that unless local governments and urban planners adeptly respond to the evolving needs of residents, these transformations may precipitate unprecedented challenges.

The projected population decline raises legitimate concerns regarding the potential disruption of essential services, including transit, access to clean water, electricity, and internet connectivity. The ramifications of these changes extend beyond mere demographic shifts, affecting the fundamental infrastructure and services that sustain urban life.

It is imperative for policymakers and city planners to proactively address the evolving urban landscape, implementing measures to mitigate the potential challenges posed by population decline. This foresight becomes increasingly crucial as cities grapple with the intricate interplay of environmental factors and human responses, necessitating adaptive strategies to ensure the resilience and sustainability of urban communities well into the future.