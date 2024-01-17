Substantial Increase in Night Temperatures Across Kashmir

Kashmir experienced a relief from the severe cold wave as night temperatures witnessed a significant rise across most areas in the valley, according to officials on Wednesday. Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, indicating an increase from the previous night’s minus 4.6 degrees Celsius. Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg in north Kashmir dropped to minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, and Pahalgam in south Kashmir registered a minimum temperature of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius. Kokernag settled at minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara recorded minus 4.3 degrees Celsius. Despite a predominantly dry and snowless winter in Kashmir, day temperatures in Srinagar remain over eight notches above normal for this period.

The region is currently under the influence of “Chilla-i-Kalan,” a 40-day harsh winter phase marked by a cold wave, leading to freezing temperatures and water bodies. Despite being in the midst of the typical snowfall period, Kashmir has experienced a prolonged dry spell, with a 79% rainfall deficit recorded for December. Most parts of the valley have seen no precipitation in the first half of January. While the meteorological department forecasts predominantly dry weather until January 21, “Chilla-i-Kalan” is expected to persist until January 31, followed by a continuation of cold conditions with a 20-day “Chilla-i-Khurd” (small cold) and a 10-day “Chilla-i-Bachha” (baby cold).