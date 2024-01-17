Teja Sajja’s ‘HanuMan’ Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Milestone

Teja Sajja’s superhero film “HanuMan” has achieved a significant milestone by grossing Rs 100 crore globally within four days of its release, as announced by the makers on Tuesday. The Telugu-language movie, directed and written by Prashanth Varma, hit the screens last Friday and quickly garnered substantial box office success. Primeshow Entertainment, the production house behind the film, took to its official social media page to share the impressive update, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response from the audience. Despite limited screens and economical ticket prices, “HanuMan” resonated with viewers, showcasing the power of a smaller film making a big impact.

Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, the film not only achieves box office success but also marks the commencement of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Featuring a talented cast including Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai, “HanuMan” proves to be a remarkable entry in the superhero genre, captivating audiences globally.