Two Indian Students Found Deceased in U.S. Residence

In a tragic incident, two students—one hailing from Wanaparthy, Telangana, and the other from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh—were discovered dead in their accommodation in Connecticut, United States, according to a family member’s statement on Monday. The students have been identified as 22-year-old G Dinesh from Wanaparthy and 21-year-old Nikesh from Srikakulam. The family of the Telangana student is grappling with uncertainty regarding the cause of his death and that of his roommate.

On Saturday night, friends of Dinesh, who reside in a nearby room, contacted his family and conveyed the unfortunate news. The family, devastated and uninformed about the circumstances, is seeking answers. Wanaparthy MLA T Megha Reddy expressed condolences over the student’s demise and visited the family in Wanaparthy town. He discussed the matter with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to facilitate the return of the deceased student’s body to India from the United States. The Chief Minister responded affirmatively, assuring arrangements for bringing the body back to its native place. The student from Wanaparthy had embarked on a journey to the U.S. on December 28 of the previous year for pursuing higher studies, as per information provided to the MLA.