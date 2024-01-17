US:Two broods of cicadas to explode from the ground at the same time

Americans are in for a captivating, albeit somewhat unsettling, phenomenon this year. A double cicada emergence is on the horizon, a rarity occurring after a span of 221 years. This unique event involves the simultaneous appearance of two cicada broods: Brood XIII and Brood XIX.

Ordinarily, cicadas surface from underground every 13 or 17 years, depending on the specific brood. However, in an exceptional occurrence this year, both Brood XIII and Brood XIX are set to emerge concurrently. The last time such a joint emergence transpired was in the year 1803, coinciding with the historic Louisiana Purchase.

The anticipation is that the next instance of this rare event will only happen after a considerable interval of 421 years. Cicadas, fascinating insects that spend the initial phases of their lives underground, surface in massive numbers for feeding and mating once fully matured. Brood XIX typically emerges every 13 years, while Brood XIII makes its ascent from the ground every 17 years.

In describing this extraordinary event, Hannah Fry, a science communicator and mathematician, provided insights on Instagram. She explained, “There’s one type that lives for 13 years, then there’s another one that lives for 17 years. It spends almost all of that time underground.”

The synchronized emergence of these two broods, occurring after such an extended period, adds a layer of intrigue to the natural world’s cycles. It promises to be an extraordinary and perhaps slightly overwhelming experience for Americans, who will witness this rare alignment of cicada life cycles in the year 2023.