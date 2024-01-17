Vikram’s Film ‘Thangalaan’ scheduled for April Release

The global theatrical release of Pa Ranjith’s film “Thangalaan,” featuring Vikram, has been rescheduled to April, as announced by the makers. Initially slated for a January 26 release, the movie is set against the backdrop of early 19th-century mining. Produced by K E Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green production house, “Thangalaan” is anticipated to unfold a tale marked by blood and gold in history. The film features a stellar cast, including Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone in significant roles. Music for “Thangalaan” is composed by GV Prakash, and the release is planned in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The announcement, made through an X post on Monday, conveyed the shift in the release date and emphasized the historical theme of the movie. With the rescheduled release in April, the filmmakers are gearing up to present a compelling narrative set against a backdrop of historical significance and intrigue.