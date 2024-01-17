Volcanic eruption in Iceland’s Grindavik propels lava towards the residential area setting houses on fire

The residents who were evacuated from the Icelandic town of Grindavík are now facing an unsettling reality, as the volcanic eruption on Sunday has raised concerns that they might never return to their homes. The eruption, originating from the Fagradalsfjall volcano located to the north of Grindavik, occurred at 8:00 am (0800 GMT), mere hours after the evacuation of residents from the surrounding area.

The aftermath of the eruption saw lava advancing towards the residential zone, igniting houses and causing damage to crucial water and electric supply infrastructure. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) reported the development of cracks on both sides of the dykes, which were under construction north of Grindavik.

For the 3,800 residents of Grindavík, this recent lava explosion has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the habitability of their town in the future. David Ingi Bustion, a 31-year-old architect whose family has been part of the fishing town for over three years, expressed the prevailing sense of uncertainty. In Bustion’s words, “We don’t know what will happen now. It has thrown a question mark over people’s lives.” He further noted that while some houses have been consumed by the lava, the broader impact extends to the disruption of water pipes and electricity, leaving residents without heating in the midst of cold conditions.

The eruption has not only displaced the residents but has also jeopardized the essential infrastructure, making the prospect of returning to normal life in Grindavík a daunting challenge. The unforeseen consequences of the volcanic activity have created a situation where the displaced residents grapple with uncertainty and the potential long-term impact on their homes and community.-