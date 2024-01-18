2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched an updated Discovery Sport model in India. The seven-seater SUV has been introduced at the starting price of Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested customers either can reserve the king-size SUV from the authorized showroom or go for the online option, using JLR’s official website.

2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport now comes with a piano black front grille, full LED headlight setup, and LED DRLs.The vehicle runs on 19-inch alloy wheels.It also has company’s updated 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system, which supports all the wireless car connect technology including Android, Apple, and Auto CarPlay.

It gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic glass roof, a Cabin Air Purification system, a 3D surround monitoring system, and the long list goes on. The model is powered by two engine options. One is a 2.0-litre petrol, which generates a max power of 245 BHP and 365 Nm. While the other ones feature 2.0-litre diesel unit, producing a max output of 201 BHP and 430 Nm. Both the engines are mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission, featuring an all-wheel drive system.