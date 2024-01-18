Air India Express launches daily direct flight service connecting these cities: Details

Gwalior: Low-budget air carrier, Air India Express started daily direct flight service connecting Gwalior and Bengaluru. The flight was flagged off in the virtual presence of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, among others. Earlier, the airline had started flights between Gwalior and Hyderabad.

‘Direct services from Gwalior to Delhi will also commence shortly with one-stop itineraries to many cities, including Ayodhya. We are proud to contribute to Gwalior’s growth story, and this reinforces our commitment to enhancing connectivity in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, the growth engines of New India,’ Air India Express Managing Director Aloke Singh said in a statement.

Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, operates over 325 flights daily, connecting 31 domestic and 14 international airports. It has a fleet of 63 aircraft.